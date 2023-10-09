PM Kakar pays tribute to security men martyred in Zhob operation

Security Forces killed five terrorists in Zhob District.

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar calling them the “real-life heroes” paid a rich tribute to Major Syed Ali Raza Shah and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed who were martyred in an anti-terror operation in Zhob district.

“In a daring operation in Zhob district, our security forces brought 5 terrorists to justice. Real-life heroes, Major Syed Ali Raza Shah and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed, made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” the prime minister wrote on social media platform X. He said their dedication reinforced the nation’s resolve to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan. We honor our brave soldiers,” he remarked.

Reiterating the nations’ resolve to eliminate terrorism, he said the valiant armed forces of Pakistan stood as a shield against the scourge.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the rank of the martyred in paradise and for strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Earlier, An army major and Havaldar were martyred and five terrorists were killed in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in area of Sambaza, Zhob District, Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on night 8/9 October 2023, security forces conducted an IBO in Sambaza, Zhob District on reported presence of terrorists.