PM Kakar to attend Belt and Road Forum in China on Oct 17-18

PM Kakar condemns terrorist attack on labourers in Turbat
ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday while condemning the heinous...
ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will visit China to participate in the ‘Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation’, being held in Beijing from October 17-18.
“The prime minister will attend the opening ceremony of the BRF and address the high-level forum entitled ‘Connectivity in an Open Global Economy.
PM Kakar will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion. Senior Chinese officials, business leaders and investors as well as a number of leaders will also attend the Forum.
Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar while condemning the heinous terrorist attack on labourers in Turbat, expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives.
He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The prime minister posted on X, “Deeply saddened to hear about the terrorist attack on innocent labourers in Turbat. My heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families. We condemn this heinous act and stand united against terrorism.”
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti also condemned the tragic killing of six laborers in Turbat, Balochistan.
