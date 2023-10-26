PM Kakar, US envoy discuss repatriation of illegal foreigners

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz Sharif to contest election against her
Dr. Yasmin Rashid was produced in Anti-Terrorism Court. She said convicted Nawaz...
ISLAMABAD: United States Ambassador Donald Blome called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and discussed various matters, including repatriation of illegal foreigners.
The prime minister highlighted the steps being undertaken by the government in priority areas, particularly for stabilization of the economy, repatriation of illegal foreigners, as well as the ongoing electoral process.
Regional developments, including the situation in Gaza, were also discussed.
PM Kakar emphasized the significance of strong ties between Pakistan and the United States.
Earlier, Defence analyst and security expert Ikram Sehgal called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.
Various matters pertaining to the ongoing situation in the country came under discussion.
