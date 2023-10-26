PM Kakar, US envoy discuss repatriation of illegal foreigners

PM highlighted steps being undertaken by government in priority areas.

Regional developments, including situation in Gaza, were also discussed.

He emphasized significance of strong ties between Pakistan and US.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: United States Ambassador Donald Blome called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and discussed various matters, including repatriation of illegal foreigners.

The prime minister highlighted the steps being undertaken by the government in priority areas, particularly for stabilization of the economy, repatriation of illegal foreigners, as well as the ongoing electoral process.

Regional developments, including the situation in Gaza, were also discussed.

PM Kakar emphasized the significance of strong ties between Pakistan and the United States.

Also Read Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz Sharif to contest election against her Dr. Yasmin Rashid was produced in Anti-Terrorism Court. She said convicted Nawaz...

Earlier, Defence analyst and security expert Ikram Sehgal called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Advertisement

Various matters pertaining to the ongoing situation in the country came under discussion.