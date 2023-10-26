Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PM Kakar, US envoy discuss repatriation of illegal foreigners

PM Kakar, US envoy discuss repatriation of illegal foreigners

Articles
Advertisement
PM Kakar, US envoy discuss repatriation of illegal foreigners

PM Kakar, US envoy discuss repatriation of illegal foreigners

Advertisement
  • PM highlighted steps being undertaken by government in priority areas.
  • Regional developments, including situation in Gaza, were also discussed.
  • He emphasized significance of strong ties between Pakistan and US.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: United States Ambassador Donald Blome called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and discussed various matters, including repatriation of illegal foreigners.

The prime minister highlighted the steps being undertaken by the government in priority areas, particularly for stabilization of the economy, repatriation of illegal foreigners, as well as the ongoing electoral process.

Regional developments, including the situation in Gaza, were also discussed.

PM Kakar emphasized the significance of strong ties between Pakistan and the United States.

Also Read

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz Sharif to contest election against her
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz Sharif to contest election against her

Dr. Yasmin Rashid was produced in Anti-Terrorism Court. She said convicted Nawaz...

Earlier, Defence analyst and security expert Ikram Sehgal called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Advertisement

Various matters pertaining to the ongoing situation in the country came under discussion.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story