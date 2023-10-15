Police arrest car lifter gang in Jamshoro

Stolen wheat and cash were recovered from the accused.

As per the statement, seven accused have been arrested.

Further investigations are underway.

Advertisement

Jamshoro police arrested seven members of the car lifter gang for looting from highways on Sunday, Bol News reported.

A stolen wheat truck, Rs 35,000,000 in cash, three stolen cars, and mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Tariq Nawaz, seven people accused of robbery and looting from highways have been arrested.

The SSP further said that the accused used to commit robbery on the Indus Highway.

Added to that was an inter-provincial gang, which used to commit crimes and escape to other cities.

A month ago, the accused stole a truck full of wheat worth thousands of rupees from the border of Indus Highway Tibat and fled, on which the CIA Jamshoro and Tibat police arrested five operatives of the robbery group Majeed alias Maju Lashari (2) Sajjad. Markand, Mor Brohi, Bashir Abro, and Majid Bhatti have been arrested.

Advertisement

Also, three cars, including the stolen car number AFJ-808 from Karachi, were recovered from the possession of accused Wahab Soomro and Rajkumar, who are involved in stealing cars from across Sindh.

In this regard, further investigation is going on against the accused, and they will be presented in court and remanded.

Also Read Police arrest online application robbers in Karachi They used to steal from the OLX app. Arrest is possible due...

Earlier, a six-member gang was arrested looting people through an online application in the city of Jinnah on Tuesday.

The accused used to call citizens on the pretext of buying and selling mobile phones and laptops.