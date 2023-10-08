Advertisement
Police arrest drug dealers in Multan

Police arrest drug dealers in Multan

  • Multan police crack down against drug dealers.
  • Two suspects were arrested during the operation.
  • Cases were lodged for further investigation.
Multan: Police cracked down at Alpa police stations and Delhi Gate against drug dealers on Sunday, Bol News reported.

However, 02 kg of hashish was recovered from the accused, Riasat Ali, and 1200 grammes from the accused, Taimur.

According to details, the accused were arrested while carrying hashish from the Ada Barsati and Manzoorabad areas.

Added to that, drug dealers used to sell hashish in different areas and surroundings of Multan.

Moreover, cases have been registered against the arrested accused in the respective police stations, and police action is being taken.

Also Read

Large-scale crackdown against smugglers continues across country
Large-scale crackdown against smugglers continues across country

A large-scale crackdown against smugglers continues across the country. According to details,...

Earlier, a large-scale crackdown against smugglers continues across the country.

According to details, a joint operation by FC Balochistan, Anti-Narcotics Force, Levies, Law Enforcement Agencies and others achieved historic success against narcotics in Qila Abdullah district of Balochistan.

A total of forty-two targets have been achieved in the operation so far. During the operation, drug production, drug storage facilities and valuable machines were destroyed.

