Police seek permission to arrest Chairman PTI’s sisters

ATC Lahore heard Jinnah House arson case.

IO said three accused have been found guilty.

The JIT has declared three accused guilty.

Advertisement

Lahore: The police have sought court permission to arrest the sisters of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and former federal minister Asad Umar in the Jinnah House attack case.

The Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore heard the Jinnah House arson case. The police sought the arrest of Asad Umar, Chairman PTI’s sister Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan.

The investigating officer said that the three accused have been found guilty in the Jinnah House attack case in the investigation. The Joint Investigation Team(JIT) has declared the three accused guilty.

The investigating officer said that the police wanted to arrest the three for investigation as Aleema Khan was found to be present on the spot, on which the lawyer told the court that Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan were not named in the case.

The lawyer said the statement should be presented in the court on which the accused has been declared guilty.

Also Read Cypher Case: PTI chairman, Shah Mehmood Qureshi to be tried in Adiala Jail ISLAMABAD: Chairman PTI Imran Khan and Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi...

Advertisement

Later, the Anti-Terrorism Court extended the interim bail of Asad Umar, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan in the Jinnah House attack case till October 16 and sought arguments from the lawyers at the next hearing.