Policeman killed in firing incident in New Karachi

KARACHI: A policeman was killed in firing by an unknown person in a house in a private housing society of New Karachi.

According to the police, 40-years-old Muhammad Qasim was killed by firing at his house in Ayub Goth Osmania Society. Qasim was an officer of Security Zone-II in Sindh Police and was the father of five daughters.

The deceased’s brother said that Mohammad Qasim was the gunman of former IG Balochistan Mir Zubair who had moved to Islamabad after retirement and took Mohammad Qasim along with him.

According to the deceased’s brother, Qasim had come to Karachi to meet his mother and brothers. At the time of the incident, he was sleeping in the drawing room of the house, when someone shot from outside the window of the drawing room and killed Qasim.

Police said that a shell has been recovered from the crime scene while the search for the accused is underway.

