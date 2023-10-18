Poliovirus detects in environmental samples of four districts

The virus found in all samples is related to virus cluster in Afghanistan.

Nadeem Jan said 43 positive environmental samples reported in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan most sensitive polio surveillance system in world.

ISLAMABAD: Polio virus has been confirmed in environmental samples of four districts of Pakistan.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, the virus found in all the samples is related to the polio virus cluster in Afghanistan.

Caretaker Federal Health Minister Nadeem Jan said that 43 positive environmental samples have been reported in Pakistan, which is very worrying.

The Caretaker Health Minister said that Pakistan has the most sensitive polio surveillance system in the world and the confirmation of the virus in the samples shows that this system is working effectively.

Nadeem Jan said that the presence of viruses in the environment is a threat to every child and there is no cure for polio and only vaccines protect children.

He further said, “We have organized many polio campaigns this year, in November, we will give vaccines in the anti-polio campaign in the areas where the virus is present”.

