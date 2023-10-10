He said upcoming general elections should be free and fair.

President expressed these views while talking to Muhammad Ali Durrani.

He appreciated statements of political leaders for demanding level playing field.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the upcoming general elections should be free, fair, transparent and inclusive.

He emphasized that all political parties and their leadership should be given equal opportunities to participate in the election process to strengthen democracy in the country. “Democracy becomes meaningless if people are not able to elect leaders of their choice”, he added.

The President expressed these views while talking to the Former Federal Minister and Senator Muhammad Ali Durrani, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President was of the view that there was a dire need for political, institutional and stakeholder unity in the country to battle the difficulties on all possible fronts, including that of economy. “Bitterness must end and give way to cooperation and forgiveness”, he said.

He stated that difficult decisions needed backing of the people and their participative ownership. He further said that the forthcoming general elections provided a good opportunity to create the vibrancy needed to rebuild our country.

The President also appreciated the statements given across the spectrum by all political leaders that there should be a level playing field as only this single issue of inclusivity was the essence of democracy.