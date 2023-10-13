Power theft: Govt appoints FIA officers in distribution companies

The notification of appointment of three officers issued.

FIA Deputy Director Saad Ullah Khan posted to PESCO.

Officers will help to end power theft and increase recovery.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has appointed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers in electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) to end power theft and break the nexus of distribution company officers.

The notification of the appointment of three officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also been issued according to which these officers have been appointed in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO), and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company(HESCO).

According to the notification, FIA Deputy Director Saadullah Khan has been posted to PESCO, Deputy Director Sufi Abdul Hafeez Chachar to SEPCO, and Acting Director Muzamal Ahmad Jatoi to HESCO.

The notification states that FIA officers will help in stopping electricity theft and increase recovery, these officers will also work to break the nexus of electricity thieves and employees in electricity companies.

Also Read Sindh govt bans public display of weapons KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday announced to ban public display of...

Advertisement

It should be noted that the operation against electricity theft is going on rapidly across the country, during which billions of rupees have been claimed to be recovered, while several cases have been registered and arrested in the operation.