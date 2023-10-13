Power theft: Govt appoints FIA officers in distribution companies

Sindh govt bans public display of weapons
KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday announced to ban public display of...
ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has appointed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers in electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) to end power theft and break the nexus of distribution company officers.
The notification of the appointment of three officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also been issued according to which these officers have been appointed in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO), and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company(HESCO).
According to the notification, FIA Deputy Director Saadullah Khan has been posted to PESCO, Deputy Director Sufi Abdul Hafeez Chachar to SEPCO, and Acting Director Muzamal Ahmad Jatoi to HESCO.
The notification states that FIA officers will help in stopping electricity theft and increase recovery, these officers will also work to break the nexus of electricity thieves and employees in electricity companies.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.