PPP to observe 16th anniversary of Karsaz tragedy today

PPP Chairman announced to observe 16th anniversary of Karsaz tragedy.

The main condolence gathering will be held in Karachi on today.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address condolence gathering in Karachi.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced to observe the 16th anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy today (Wednesday) .

To pay homage to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy, the main condolence gathering will be held in Karachi today (Wednesday), which will be addressed by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. PPP Chairman’s speech will be telecasted live through video link in condolence gatherings across the country.

According to the Bilawal House Media Cell, General Secretary of PPP Sindh chapter Senator Waqar Mehdi and President of PPP Karachi Division and former Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, while addressing the press conference, said that the Karsaz tragedy was the deadliest terrorist attacks on peaceful political workers and supporters, in the history of Pakistan.

Giving details of condolence gathering and other activities in Karachi regarding the anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy, Waqar Mehdi and Saeed Ghani said the party’s office-bearers and workers will pay homage to the martyrs by lighting candles and placing flowers at the Karsaz Memorial, adding that on October 18, the main condolence gathering will be held on the road near Bilawal House. “This year’s commemoration is dedicated to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy as well as the Palestinians who were martyred by the Israeli forces,” they added.

Saeed Ghani pointed out that the regime of that time deliberately spoiled the cases of October 18 and December 27 tragedies, adding that the PPP was not even allowed to register the October 18 tragedy case as per its wish, and when the court ordered to file the FIR, the then government filed an review petition against such court decision.

“The solution to the current crises facing the country is to hold general elections, and if excuses continue to be made, then it could be impossible to hold general elections in any month even,” said Saeed Ghani.

Advertisement

Also Read Caretaker PM vows to elevate transformative nature of CPEC to even greater heights Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq has expressed Pakistan's strong commitment to elevate the...

He urged that all the parties, including PTI and MQM, should be given a level playing field in the elections, but patronage is being done to pitch the opposition against the PPP in Sindh. “Flowers are being laid on their (PPP opponents) paths. People are being pushed towards MQM in Karachi even,” he added.