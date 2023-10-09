President calls for holding regular senates meetings of universities

He also directed for immediate filling of vacant posts of senate members.

President chaired 6th meeting of Senate of COMSATS University Islamabad.

Dr Arif Alvi lamented admissions in universities in Pakistan was very low.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi stressed upon the need of holding of regular meetings of senates of universities for timely decision making.

He also directed for immediate filling of vacant posts of senate members in different universities. The president chaired the 6th meeting of the Senate of the COMSATS University Islamabad, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by executive director COMSATS, secretaries of ministries of IT and federal education and senate members. He further observed that universities should also commence timely process for recruitment on teaching and administrative vacancies, besides establishing new departments while keeping in view needs of the market. Prior to starting of teaching in new departments, an inquisitive analysis of the requirements of the markets should be made, he opined, adding that universities should impart education and skills to their students in conformity with the needs of the market.

The president reiterated that while comparing with other countries of the region, the number of students seeking admissions in universities in Pakistan was very low and emphasized upon the universities to utilize online education system for increasing numbers of qualified graduates.

He also advised that universities should explore new avenues for generating their financial resources whereas for the research grants, they should seek assistance from professionals.

During the meeting, the financial, administration, educational and employees’ issues of COMSATS were discussed.