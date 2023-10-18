Advertisement
date 2023-10-18
President condemns brutal Israeli airstrike on hospital in Gaza

President condemns brutal Israeli airstrike on hospital in Gaza

  • He expressed his deep shock over tragic loss of innocent lives.
  • President expressed concern over grave war crimes by Israel.
  • He said international community must hold Israel accountable.
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has strongly condemned the brutal Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of people, including women and children.

The President expressed his deep shock over the tragic loss of innocent lives due to the reckless Israeli airstrike, saying that Israel had trampled all international and moral norms by attacking a hospital, where patients were seeking emergency treatment.

The President expressed concern over the grave war crimes being committed by Israel that was indiscriminately targeting civilian populations and health facilities.

He said that the international community must hold Israel accountable for its war crimes and take urgent measures to bring an immediate halt to the Israeli bombardment and the ongoing siege of Gaza.

Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on Gaza hospital
Pakistan has strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in...

Earlier, Pakistan has strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza, which resulted in 500 casualties.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, described this act as inhumane and unjustifiable, especially when the hospital was providing shelter and emergency care to civilians.

