President seeks Caretaker PM support for breast cancer awareness  

  • He also sent letters to Caretaker CMs and Governors.
  • Alvi said October was dedicated every year to create awareness.
  • He said breast cancer caused 40,000 deaths in Pakistan each year.
ISLAMABAD:  President Dr Arif Alvi has written letters to Caretaker Prime Minister, Caretaker Ministers, Governors and Caretaker Chief Ministers seeking their cooperation over breast cancer awareness drive and wearing of pink ribbon during month of October.

The president also sent letters to President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, senators and Governor and Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan in this regard.

He said that month of October was dedicated every year to create awareness about the breast cancer. The president observed that their cooperation over public awareness would yield tangible results. With public awareness, they could play their parts in transforming a healthy and well aware society.

He said breast cancer in Pakistan caused about 40,000 deaths every year which was the highest ratio in Asia, adding delayed diagnosis was the main cause of these deaths.

Awareness about self examination could save many lives, he added.

