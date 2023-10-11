PSO suspends fuel supply to PIA again

The PIA owes PSO Rs 26 billion.

Flights operation disturbed in Pakistan.

Fuel supply stopped due to non-payment.

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has once again stopped the fuel supply to Pakistan International Airlines(PIA).

According to sources, PSO has stopped fuel supply to Pakistan Airlines due to non-payment of daily payments. The PIA owes PSO Rs 26 billion.

Sources say that many domestic and international flights of PIA have been canceled and delayed due to the non-availability of fuel.

According to sources, 20 PIA flights from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad have been canceled while PIA flight PK 215 from Karachi to Dubai has been delayed.

Sources say that Karachi to Lahore flight PK 306, Karachi to Peshawar flight PK 350, Karachi to Gwadar, and Karachi to Islamabad flight PK 370 are also canceled.

According to sources, PIA flight 310 from Karachi to Quetta and Karachi to Rahim Yar Khan flight have also been canceled.

It should be noted that PSO had stopped the supply of fuel to PIA planes in the past due to non-payment of dues.