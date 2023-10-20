Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PTI activist Sanam Javed re-arrested again after release

PTI activist Sanam Javed re-arrested again after release

Articles
Advertisement
PTI activist Sanam Javed re-arrested again after release

PTI activist Sanam Javed re-arrested again after release

Advertisement
  • PTI activist Sanam Javed was released after bail.
  • Sanam Javed was re-arrested by police immediately.
  • Sanam Javed arrested for second time after being released.
Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) activist Sanam Javed was arrested again immediately after her release.

According to the police, PTI activist Sanam Javed was released after bail. Sanam Javed was re-arrested by the police immediately after his release. The police took Sanam Javed to the prisoner’s car and left Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Sanam Javed has been arrested for the second time after being released.

It should be noted that Sanam Javed and other women were imprisoned in the Jinnah House attack case.

Also Read

KP police arrests PTI leader Kamran Bangash
KP police arrests PTI leader Kamran Bangash

Ex-education minister Kamran Bangash arrested from his residence. PTI leader Kamran Bangash...

Earlier, Lahore police re-arrested several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women just hours after they were released from Kot Lakhpat Jail on the orders of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

Advertisement

The women who were arrested again include Sanam Javed, Afshan Tariq, Ashmiya Shuja, and Shah Bano.

An ATC on September 25 ordered the release of Sanam Javed and other PTI activists in the Jinnah House attack case that occurred on May 9.

The court approved their bail pleas against surety bonds worth Rs 0.1 million each.

The jail authorities freed the political workers today upon receiving a court order. However, they were arrested again as they were leaving the jail premises.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story