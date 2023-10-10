PTI approaches LHC seeking permission for rally at Liberty Chowk

The plea was filed by Additional Secretary PTI Punjab.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court(LHC) seeking permission to hold a rally at Liberty Chowk Lahore.

The plea was filed by Additional Secretary PTI Punjab Azeem Ullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, and others who have been made parties in the petition.

In the petition, it was stated that general elections are going to be held in the country soon. PTI has to organize a meeting to announce the manifesto for the election.

In the filed petition, it was said that Deputy Commissioner Lahore and other officials had approached for permission to hold the rally, but PTI was not given permission for the rally on October 15 in Liberty Chowk, Lahore.

In the petition, it was said that the constitution allows every political party to communicate with the public for the election.

Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved its verdict on the case pertaining to the withdrawal of PTI’s election symbol.

A 5-member commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner conducted the hearing, where the lawyer of the leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Aun Chaudhry also appeared.