PTI leader Sadaqat Abbasi announces to quit politics

Sadaqat Abbasi said May 9 was result of Chairman PTI.

He said Chairman PTI wanted a big reaction if he arrested.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Abbasi has announced to quit politics and the party.

Sadaqat Abbasi said that the incident of May 9 was the result of the thinking of Chairman PTI and the party’s narrative was that the competition is with the establishment.

He said that a meeting was held on May 7 which was held on the advice of Bushra Bibi(wife of chairman PTI), everyone used to give their advice in the meeting, the goals were fixed in the meeting on May 7 and it was decided in the meeting that if PTI Chairman is arrested then the party will have given full respond.

He said that after the arrest of the chairman PTI on May 9, the sub-leadership asked Liaquat Bagh to gather. The protesters first went to attack the Metro bus station where the police started shelling tear gas.

Sadaqat Abbasi said that Chairman PTI wanted a big reaction that would put the institution under pressure. Imran Khan’s narrative was of reconciliation after resistance, he did not want the current Chief of Army Staff(COAS) to become the army chief.

It should be noted that Sadaqat Abbasi was absent from the public scene for some time and he reached home only a few days ago.