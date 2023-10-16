Punjab government completes investigation into Avastin injection

Avastin injections cause the loss of many visions.

The seeds of the injection came from Germany.

Cancer patients were injected with conjunctivitis.

The caretaker health minister of Punjab, Dr. Javed Akram, claims that the Punjab government has completed the investigation into the Avastin injection, Bol News reported.

Dr. Javed, while briefing the media source, said that the seeds of the injection came from Germany. Also, the packing was not right.

The health minister further stated that the injection by the company is fine; it has been decided to release it. An inquiry was made regarding conjunctivitis; sadly, cancer patients were injected with conjunctivitis.

However, according to the data, the sight of 68 people was affected by the injection. On the other hand, the scope of the inquiry has been widened, but there was a problem changing the large injection to a small one.

All the PCR samples were applied, but the results were negative. Added to that, a 6-member team of eye specialists has been formed, headed by Dr. Nasir Jamal.

According to Dr. Nasir Jamal, Eye patients are not allowed to inoculate. The eye specialist further added that the comparison of government hospitals with private hospitals is not fair.

Earlier, According to the important revelations in the investigation of the Avastin injection scandal, an infection was reportedly added during the preparation of the separate doses of the injection.