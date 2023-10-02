Punjab issues alert for Nipah virus  

Threat of dangerous virus started looming in Punjab.

Nipah is spreading rapidly in neighboring countries.

Health Experts said death rate from this virus is 74%.

Advertisement

LAHORE: The Punjab Health Department issued a high alert for the Nipah virus which can spread in Pakistan particularly in Punjab province after outbreak in India.

The threat of another dangerous virus has started looming all over Punjab, including Lahore.

The Health Department of Punjab has issued a letter to all the CEOs of Punjab while issuing a high alert given the possible threat and spread of the virus called Nipah.

According to the health department’s letter, Nipah was declared as a dangerous virus, with a fatality rate of 74%.

It has been said in the letter that the virus called Nipah is spreading rapidly in the neighboring countries and it is feared that this virus may also be transferred to Pakistan, for which preventive measures should be implemented immediately in all districts across Punjab.

The health department said that the data of all suspected Nipah-affected patients should be uploaded on the dashboard in time and the guidelines for this virus should be given in all private and public hospitals, as well as the monitoring of all patients and the isolation of these patients based on suspicion. Ensure timely investigation collect the sample and send it to the laboratory for PCR.

Advertisement

It was mentioned in the guideline that this virus spreads very quickly from animals to humans and from one person to another, there is no vaccine for this dangerous virus, so it is possible to save by timely diagnosis and treatment.

According to the Department of Health, from preliminary research, this virus was found in other animals including bats and pigs, and was transferred from there to humans, this virus can also be transmitted from one person to another.

The virus can be transmitted by bats eating fruit on the tree and later eating the same fruit by a human, so wash all urban fruits thoroughly and eat them.

The initial symptoms of the Nipah virus include vomiting, difficulty breathing, high fever, seizures, and deterioration of mental condition, if any person has these symptoms, immediately go to the nearest hospital.

Also Read Seven-day anti-polio campaign begins across country ISLAMABAD: A seven-day anti-polio campaign begins across the country from Monday. Over...

If not treated in time, the patient can go into a coma in 3 to 4 days and the death rate from this virus is 74%.