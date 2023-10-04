Advertisement
Rabbani demands ECP to take notice of selling Reko Diq shares 

  • He said sale of shares is a long-term economic decision.
  • Raza Rabbani said caretaker government has no mandate.
  • He said ECP is violating constitution by not holding election.
ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani has said that the caretaker government does not have the legal authority to sell the government shares of Reko Diq.

In his statement, senior PPP leader Raza Rabbani said that the sale of shares is a long-term economic decision, for which the caretaker government has no mandate.

He demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take notice of this matter.

Raza Rabbani said that the Election Commission is violating the constitution by not holding the election within 90 days, the delay in announcing the election date is creating political instability and economic uncertainty.

He said that the Election Commission no longer has an excuse for constituencies and ECP should immediately announce the date of the elections.

The former chairman of the Senate said that it is the constitutional responsibility of the Senate to supervise the caretaker government and the Election Commission.

