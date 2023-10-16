Rabi us Sani moon sighted in Pakistan

The first Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH was set to begin on Oct 17.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convened session in Islamabad.

The zonal committee meetings held simultaneously across Pakistan.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee , Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced that the moon for Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH, had been sighted.

He said the first Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH was set to begin on October 17, 2023.

Under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convened a session here at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee members from Islamabad included esteemed scholars such as Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Naemi, Mufti Abdus Salam Jalali, Maulana Abu Bakr Siddiqu, Maulana Haroon Rashid Balakoti, Allama Sajjad Hussain Javadi, Allama Mustafa Haider Naqvi, and Pir Syed Muhammad Mumtaz Ahmed Zia Nizami. Also, prominent figures like Pir Syed Umar Farooq Shah, Maulana Abid Israr, and Maulana Pir Bilal Gul Wazir were present.

These meetings were held simultaneously across Pakistan in Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Karachi, and other cities, involving members of the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees and technical experts who reported moon sightings.

Also Read President pays tribute to Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat...

Advertisement

The gathering concluded with prayers for the freedom of oppressed Muslims in Palestine and Gaza, the unity of the Islamic world, the protection of the Holy Shrines, the security and prosperity of Pakistan, and the unity and harmony of the nation.