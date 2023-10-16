Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rabi us Sani moon sighted in Pakistan

Rabi us Sani moon sighted in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Rabi us Sani moon sighted in Pakistan

Rabi us Sani moon sighted in Pakistan

Advertisement
  • The first Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH was set to begin on Oct 17.
  • Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convened session in Islamabad.
  • The zonal committee meetings held simultaneously across Pakistan.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee , Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced that the moon for Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH, had been sighted.

He said the first Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH was set to begin on  October 17, 2023.

Under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convened a session here at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee members from Islamabad included esteemed scholars such as Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Naemi, Mufti Abdus Salam Jalali, Maulana Abu Bakr Siddiqu, Maulana Haroon Rashid Balakoti, Allama Sajjad Hussain Javadi, Allama Mustafa Haider Naqvi, and Pir Syed Muhammad Mumtaz Ahmed Zia Nizami. Also, prominent figures like Pir Syed Umar Farooq Shah, Maulana Abid Israr, and Maulana Pir Bilal Gul Wazir were present.

These meetings were held simultaneously across Pakistan in Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Karachi, and other cities, involving members of the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees and technical experts who reported moon sightings.

Also Read

President pays tribute to Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan
President pays tribute to Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat...

Advertisement

The gathering concluded with prayers for the freedom of oppressed Muslims in Palestine and Gaza, the unity of the Islamic world, the protection of the Holy Shrines, the security and prosperity of Pakistan, and the unity and harmony of the nation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story