Rangers, police joint raids result in arrest of bundits

Karachi: In a joint operation conducted by Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police based on intelligence information, four suspects involved in robbery and street crime were arrested from Old Golimar and Bandhani Colony in Liaquatabad Town.

Moreover, among the arrested accused are Kamran Shah Rukh( the mastermind), Sohail Khan, Huzaifa, and Muhammad Rameez, alias Raja are included.As a result of it, weapons used in robberies, four stolen motorcycles, and five stolen mobile phones were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

During the initial investigation, the arrested accused admitted involvement in more than 250 crimes of robbery and street crimes in different areas of the city.

Interestingly, the accused have revealed that they sell used motorcycle parts in the form of parts and mobile phones in the markets by changing the IMEI numbers.

The suspects have confessed to taking the motorcycle, mobile phone, and cash at gunpoint after summoning the online seller on OLX and Facebook.

In addition, raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the accused.

