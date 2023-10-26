Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reduction in Ghee and Cooking Oil Prices

Reduction in Ghee and Cooking Oil Prices

Articles
Advertisement
Reduction in Ghee and Cooking Oil Prices

Reduction in Ghee and Cooking Oil Prices

Advertisement

Following a significant reduction in fuel prices, the interim government in Pakistan has taken substantial steps to alleviate the financial burden on the public by cutting the prices of ghee and cooking oil at utility stores.

This decision aims to provide relief to the distressed population in the wake of the recent reduction in petroleum prices.

Price Reduction Details

The Utility Stores Corporation has confirmed a noteworthy decrease in the prices of various well-known ghee and cooking oil brands across the country.

The prices have been significantly reduced, with the cost per kilogram of ghee being reduced from Rs23 to a more affordable rate of Rs60. Similarly, the prices of cooking oil have also seen a reduction, with the new rates dropping as low as Rs35 per liter.

Advertisement

These measures have been introduced to alleviate financial strain and improve the overall economic situation for the general populace.

Utility Ghee Price Range in Pakistan:

Utility Stores are now offering ghee within a price range of Rs300 to Rs560 per kilogram, depending on the specific brand.

It’s important to note that there is a notable difference between the rates at utility stores and the market prices for ghee, providing consumers with various options based on their preferences and budget.

Ghee and Oil Weight Minimum Price 1 KgRs. 325 and Maximum Price 1 Kg Rs. 560.

Also Read

Cooking oil, ghee prices jacked up by Rs20-25: Fareed Qureshi
Cooking oil, ghee prices jacked up by Rs20-25: Fareed Qureshi

KARACHI: Karachi Retailers Grocers Group Chairman Fareed Qureshi on Friday said the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story