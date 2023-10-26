Reduction in Ghee and Cooking Oil Prices

Following a significant reduction in fuel prices, the interim government in Pakistan has taken substantial steps to alleviate the financial burden on the public by cutting the prices of ghee and cooking oil at utility stores.

This decision aims to provide relief to the distressed population in the wake of the recent reduction in petroleum prices.

Price Reduction Details

The Utility Stores Corporation has confirmed a noteworthy decrease in the prices of various well-known ghee and cooking oil brands across the country.

The prices have been significantly reduced, with the cost per kilogram of ghee being reduced from Rs23 to a more affordable rate of Rs60. Similarly, the prices of cooking oil have also seen a reduction, with the new rates dropping as low as Rs35 per liter.

These measures have been introduced to alleviate financial strain and improve the overall economic situation for the general populace.

Utility Ghee Price Range in Pakistan:

Utility Stores are now offering ghee within a price range of Rs300 to Rs560 per kilogram, depending on the specific brand.

It’s important to note that there is a notable difference between the rates at utility stores and the market prices for ghee, providing consumers with various options based on their preferences and budget.

Ghee and Oil Weight Minimum Price 1 KgRs. 325 and Maximum Price 1 Kg Rs. 560.

