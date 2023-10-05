SC adjourns hearing in petition against Pervaiz Elahi’s arrest

A 3-member bench by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard case.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court(SC) adjourned hearing till indefinite time in a petition against the arrest of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case. During the proceeding, the court remarked that there had been written in the law that an accused shouldn’t be arrested in any case.

A court in Islamabad had issued such an order that the accused would be arrested with its approval, it noted and remarked whether the courts were giving license to the accused for crimes.

Justice Tariq remarked that the judges had taken oaths for the protection of law. He asked if the police first sought permission before the arrest of any accused.

Sardar Latif Khosa Advocate said that it was also ridiculous that a person is arrested again after being released in one case. Justice Sardar Tariq questioned what the law said about it.

The lawyer prayed to the court to grant some time for case preparation which was accepted by the bench.

Further hearing of the case was then adjourned for an indefinite time.