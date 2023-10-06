SC constitutes six benches to hear important cases

A 15-member full court of SC will hear case on Oct 9.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa will hear 50 cases from Oct 10 to 13.

Two-member bench Justice Tariq Masood will hear 120 cases.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has constituted six benches for hearing cases from October 9 to October 13.

A 15-member full court of the Supreme Court will hear the Practice and Procedure Act 2023 case on October 9, while a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa will hear 50 cases from October 10 to 13.

A 2-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will hear 120 cases in the next judicial week, while a 3-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan will hear 50 cases.

Similarly, a 2-member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will hear 50 cases. A 3-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi will hear 50 cases.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail will hear 40 cases next week.

Earlier, The process of declaring former federal minister Moonis Elahi, the son of President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Pervaiz Elahi as a proclaimed offender (PO) has started.

The Accountability Court of Lahore has ordered the publication of an advertisement for Moonis Elahi in an alleged corruption case in development projects.