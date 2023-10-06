Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SC constitutes six benches to hear important cases

SC constitutes six benches to hear important cases

Articles
Advertisement
SC constitutes six benches to hear important cases

SC constitutes six benches to hear important cases

Advertisement
  • A 15-member full court of  SC will hear case on Oct 9.
  • Justice Qazi Faez Isa will hear 50 cases from Oct 10 to 13.
  • Two-member bench Justice Tariq Masood will hear 120 cases.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has constituted six benches for hearing cases from October 9 to October 13.

A 15-member full court of the Supreme Court will hear the Practice and Procedure Act 2023 case on October 9, while a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa will hear 50 cases from October 10 to 13.

A 2-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will hear 120 cases in the next judicial week, while a 3-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan will hear 50 cases.

Similarly, a 2-member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will hear 50 cases. A 3-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi will hear 50 cases.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail will hear 40 cases next week.

Also Read

Court starts proceedings against Moons Elahi as PO
Court starts proceedings against Moons Elahi as PO

Court ordered publication of advertisement for Moonis Elahi. NAB said accused had...

Advertisement

Earlier, The process of declaring former federal minister Moonis Elahi, the son of President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Pervaiz Elahi as a proclaimed offender (PO) has started.

The Accountability Court of Lahore has ordered the publication of an advertisement for Moonis Elahi in an alleged corruption case in development projects.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story