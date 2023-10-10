Security forces kill two terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

An intelligence Based Operation conducted in area of Kulachi.

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with security forces in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence Based Operation (IBO) was conducted in area of Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District where after intense exchange of fire, terrorist Ikram was sent to hell.

He remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces including the recent terrorist attacks on Police Station Hathala & Rori Police Check Post.

In another encounter with terrorists in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, troops effectively engaged the terrorist location as a result of which one more terrorist was sent to hell.

Security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Earlier, Funeral prayers of Major Raza Ali Shah Shaheed and Havaldar Nisar Ahmad Shaheed, martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists on the night of Sunday and Monday, were offered with full military honors in their native areas.

The funeral prayer of Major Raza Ali Shaheed was offered in Sargodha. The relatives, Pakistani army officers, local elders and people participated in the funeral prayer.