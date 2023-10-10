SFPD fatally shoots car driver that struck Chinese Consulate.

A vehicle crashed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, driving into the lobby of the visa office, resulting in police officers fatally shooting the driver, according to city police.

Detailed information about the incident was limited, and authorities did not yet have details about the driver’s identity or the circumstances leading to the crash. There were no reports of additional injuries in the incident.

San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Kathryn Winters stated, “I don’t know how many people were inside the visa office at the time of the collision.”

She added that officers found the vehicle inside the consulate’s lobby upon their arrival. After making contact with the suspect, an officer-involved shooting occurred, and the suspect was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The incident remains an open and active investigation, with police cooperating with the U.S. State Department.

The Chinese consulate in San Francisco issued a statement, describing the incident as an “unidentified person [who] drove violently into the document hall of the consulate, posing a serious threat to the safety of the staff and people at the scene, and causing serious damage to the facilities and property of the consulate.”

They strongly condemned the violent attack and reserved the right to pursue responsibility for the incident.

The consulate also announced the temporary closure of its consular certificate hall starting from October 10, with plans to inform the public when services will resume.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the incident. Local news crews reported witnessing a man covered in blood being carried away from the scene on a stretcher and rushed into an ambulance.

