SHC expresses displeasure on collecting parking fees in parks 

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has expressed its displeasure over the charging of entry and parking fees in the city’s public parks and playgrounds.

A hearing was held in the Sindh High Court on the petition against a collection of entry and parking fees in public parks and playgrounds in Karachi.

During the hearing, Acting Chief Justice Irfan Saadat said that the city government institutions have kept everyone busy and the court will not allow commercial work in public parks and playgrounds.

In the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel told the court that the Supreme Court had ordered the abolition of entry fees in public parks and playgrounds, on which the court had given the details of the parks and playgrounds run by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation(KMC), District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) and other institutions.

The court said that if the public parks have been leased to anyone, the list should also be submitted.

Meanwhile, KMC’s lawyer told the court that KMC is working on no profit no loss. He added that KMC has suspended the entry fee in the parks.