SHC orders police to submit report about missing persons by Nov 6

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the police to find out about the missing persons and submit a report to the court by November 6, Bol News reported.

Hearing more than 10 petitions pertaining to recovery of the missing persons, the high court gave the task of locating other missing persons to the joint investigation team and provincial task force.

The SHC sought report pertaining to giving compensation to family members of the victims of enforced disappearances. “The court should be apprised what measures are being taken to provide compensation to the family members,” he said.

The superintendent police Gulshan e Iqbal said he was handed over the investigation few days ago, hence, he should be given time to submit a response.

Naeem Shehzad, Raza Ahmed, Muhammed Naeem, Tariq and Arif Hussain went missing at different times after 2016.