Justice Nimatullah Phulpoto heard petition.

Court sought written response from Home Secretary.

The court adjourned hearing of case till October 18.

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court(SHC) ordered the police to register a case of the disappearance of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar at the earliest basis.

Sindh High Court Justice Nimatullah Phulpoto heard the petition related to the disappearance of PTI leader Usman Dar, during which Barrister Ali Tahir said that the court had ordered to register a case of Usman Dar’s disappearance on the previous hearing.

Expressing annoyance at the delay, the court asked why the case of Usman Dar’s disappearance was not registered.

The court said that the police should register a case of Usman Dar’s disappearance today. The court observed, “If a case is registered, there will be an investigation and everything will be revealed”.

The court ordered the police to file a case and submit a report on October 18 and asked the Sindh Home Secretary for a written response on October 18.

Earlier, Special Court ordered to produce Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and Co-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case.

Judge Abul Hasanat of Special Court of Islamabad heard the cypher case, during which PTI’s lawyer requested to provide a copy of the cypher case, which was approved by the court.