Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SHC orders to register case on disappearance of Usman Dar

SHC orders to register case on disappearance of Usman Dar

Articles
Advertisement
SHC orders to register case on disappearance of Usman Dar

SHC orders to register case on disappearance of Usman Dar

Advertisement
  • Justice Nimatullah Phulpoto heard petition.
  • Court sought written response from Home Secretary.
  • The court adjourned hearing of case till October 18.
Advertisement

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court(SHC) ordered the police to register a case of the disappearance of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar at the earliest basis.

Sindh High Court Justice Nimatullah Phulpoto heard the petition related to the disappearance of PTI leader Usman Dar, during which Barrister Ali Tahir said that the court had ordered to register a case of Usman Dar’s disappearance on the previous hearing.

Expressing annoyance at the delay, the court asked why the case of Usman Dar’s disappearance was not registered.

The court said that the police should register a case of Usman Dar’s disappearance today.  The court observed, “If a case is registered, there will be an investigation and everything will be revealed”.

The court ordered the police to file a case and submit a report on October 18 and asked the Sindh Home Secretary for a written response on October 18.

Also Read

Court orders to produce Chairman PTI, SM Qureshi in Cypher case
Court orders to produce Chairman PTI, SM Qureshi in Cypher case

Judge Abul Hasanat of Special Court heard case. Judge remarked statements of...

Advertisement

Earlier, Special Court ordered to produce Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and Co-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case.

Judge Abul Hasanat of Special Court of Islamabad heard the cypher case, during which PTI’s lawyer requested to provide a copy of the cypher case, which was approved by the court.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story