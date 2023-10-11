Shehbaz Sharif and Fazal ur Rehman agree to deal crises together

PDM led government saved country from default.

LAHORE: President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif and Head of Jammiat e Ulema e Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal ur Rehman agreed to steer the country out of crises jointly.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman gave full support in saving Pakistan from default and all parties thought of saving the state and not politics in 16 months.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in Lahore.

In the meeting, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman expressed his good wishes for Nawaz Sharif’s return to his country. Besides, both leaders agreed that crises can be dealt with together.

On this occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman contributed fully to saving Pakistan from bankruptcy.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman said that the return of Nawaz Sharif is good news for Pakistan and the truth has been exposed. He said Nawaz Sharif was targeted for political revenge and the Sharif family were unjustly persecuted.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ruling out the possibility of any delay in general elections, said that the polls would be announced and conducted on time.

“I don’t see any possibility (of delay in elections). I don’t have any confusion at all. I feel the elections will be announced and conducted on time,” the prime minister said in an interview with a private television channel.