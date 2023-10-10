Shehbaz Sharif urges nation to welcome Nawaz on Oct 21

Former Prime Minister and President of PMLN, Shehbaz Sharif, has urged the nation to warmly welcome his brother Nawaz Sharif on October 21.

Shehbaz Sharif refers Nawaz as the architect of Pakistan’s economic development.

The former PM emphasized that supporting Nawaz Sharif means supporting a happy and independent Pakistan.

He believed that from October 21 onwards, the clouds of disappointment will begin to clear.

Shehbaz Sharif encouraged people to back Nawaz Sharif, highlighting his achievements during his tenure, such as bringing peace to the entire country, including Karachi, and effectively addressing terrorism.

He also pointed out that inflation was at its lowest level in 47 years during Nawaz Sharif’s leadership and expresses hope that supporting him will lead to a reduction in inflation once again.

Additionally, Shehbaz mentioned the benefits of supporting Nawaz Sharif, including access to free education and healthcare, the establishment of knowledge schools across Pakistan to provide employment opportunities for youth, and the potential for affordable transportation systems like metros in cities.

“This message is a call to rally behind Nawaz Sharif and his vision for Pakistan’s future, as seen through the eyes of his brother,” said Shehbaz Sharif.