Edition: English
Edition: English

Sindh Govt constitutes committees to implement 10% freeship for students

Articles
Sindh Govt constitutes committees to implement 10% freeship for students

  • Sindh government given three days to private schools.
  • Directorate of Inspection and Registration issued notification.
  • Private schools are bound to provide free education to 10% students.
Karachi: The Sindh government has formed five committees to implement a 10 percent freeship policy in private schools for students.

The Sindh government has given three days to private schools to provide 10 percent freeship to the students. The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh has issued a notification.

The notification states that private schools are bound to provide free education to 10 percent of the total number of students, but many schools across Sindh, including Karachi, are not implementing the Act.

Private schools are not following the 10 percent freeship formula of the total number under the Education Act 2013 and Rule 13. Five committees have been formed to take action against the private schools on the instructions of the Sindh Chief Minister. The committee members will visit the private schools.

According to the notification, Additional Director Registration Rafia Javed Mallah herself will head an inspection team. In the other 4 inspection teams, committees consisting of the Director and Deputy Director have been formed.

It has been said in the notification that they will check the records of freeships, scholarships, and grants of private schools and verify them.

The committees will also submit their report daily and the private schools will have to implement the 10 percent freeship formula in the next three days.

