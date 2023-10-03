Sindh Govt forms committees for repatriation of illegal immigrants

Home Department issued notifications of three committees.

KARACHI: The Sindh government has established provincial , divisional and district level committees to repatriate illegal immigrants.

The Sindh Home Department has issued notifications of three committees for the repatriation of illegal immigrants, according to which the convener of the Provincial Immigrants’ Repatriation Committee will be the Additional Chief Secretary Home.

According to the notification, the convener of the divisional committee will be the commissioners and the convener of the district committee will be the deputy commissioners.

The implementation committee of foreign illegal immigrants will consist of police, core headquarters, IB, NADRA, FIA, ISI, MI and representatives of Afghan refugees.

According to the notification, the committees will collect data on unregistered migrants and will be responsible for taking measures to prevent their deportation and immigration, these committees will also oversee the prevention of foreign residents at provincial borders and urban areas.

Earlier, Apex Committee Meeting took very important decisions regarding the illegal alien immigrants under the National Action Plan, Bol News reported quoting sources as saying.

“A final decision has been taken to deport all foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan. Illegal foreigners in Pakistan likely to be given final deadline to leave the country,” the sources said.