Sindh Govt orders to re-conduct MDCAT entry test

CM ordered to e-conduct the MDCAT test through Dow University.

He directed FIA to unearth delinquents and to proceed against them.

The date of re-conducting MDCAT test will be announced soon.

KARACHI: Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar ordered to cancellation of the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023 entry test results.

According to the spokesman, Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh instructed the authorities concerned to re-conduct the MDCAT test through Dow University of Health Sciences(DUHS) Karachi.

The caretaker CM, on receiving the reports of leakage of the MDCAT-2023 Paper, ordered an inquiry to probe into the allegations [of the MDCAT 2023 test paper leakage]. The Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi conducted MDCAT-2023 in Sindh on September 10, 2023.

The committee revealed that approximately four to five hours before the start of the Entry Test of MDCAT-2023 paper was leaked.

The Chief Minister on the recommendation of the inquiry committee has approved the re-conduct of the MDCAT-2023 entry test paper through Dow University of Health Sciences(DUHS). He has also referred the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) to unearth the delinquents and to proceed against them.

Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh says that the date of the re-conducting MDCAT test will be announced soon.

Earlier, A high-level committee was set up to investigate the MDCAT 2023 papers leak on the directives of the Sindh Caretaker Health Minister.

The Caretaker Health Minister of Sindh said that a high-level committee has been established to investigate the MDCAT 2023 papers leak. The committee headed by Special Secretary Health Sindh includes Registrar IBA, Deputy Secretary SGA & CD, and Director FIA Cyber Crime.

Around 40,000 male and female candidates took the MDCAT conducted by the Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) on September 10 for 1,700 open merit seats. The test was held at five examination centers in Karachi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, and Larkana.