SJC dismisses reference against Ex-chairman NAB

  • A meeting of Supreme Judicial Council was held.
  • Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard reference.
  • The reference against him dismissed as inadmissible.
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council(SJC) dismissed the reference against former chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

A meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa in which the complaints against Mazahir Naqvi and Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal were reviewed.

According to the sources, the reference against ex-chairman NAB Justice retired Javed Iqbal was dismissed. The references against him were dismissed as inadmissible.

Sources said that at the time the reference was filed, the Supreme Judicial Council was not the forum for inquiry, after the amendments in the NAB rules, the forum for complaints against the Chairman NAB from 2022 is the Supreme Judicial Council.

Sources said that the complaint references against Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal were filed in 2019, after the amendments in NAB rules, the Supreme Judicial Council can now review the complaints against Chairman NAB.

The complaint references former Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and was filed in 2019.

Justice Mazahir Naqvi served show cause notice in illegitimate assets case
The Supreme Judicial Council on Friday issued a show cause notice to...

Earlier, Supreme Judicial Council  issued a show cause notice to Justice Mazahir Naqvi in the illegitimate assets case.

Chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa, this 5-member council delved into the allegations.

The heart of the matter was a corruption reference filed by Mian Dawood Advocate against Justice Mazahir Naqvi.

The reference included a collection of documents that raised serious concerns.

