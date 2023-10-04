Special Court adjourns Cypher case hearing till October 9

Cypher leak case heard for first time in Central Jail Adiala.

Chairman PTI and SM Qureshi appeared for hearing.

The PTI lawyers filed request to stop trial.

ISLAMABAD: The Secret Act Court adjourned the hearing of the cypher case against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) and Shah Mahmood Qureshi till October 9.

The cypher leak case was heard for the first time in Central Jail Adiala. The Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat and judge Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case.

Chairman PTI and Co-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi were present in the courtroom, as soon as the hearing started, their lawyers filed a request to stop the trial.

Judge Abul Hasnat and Muhammad Zulqarnain remarked that there is no prohibition order of the High Court in this regard. The court rejected the request of the lawyers of the accused to stop the proceedings.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing without providing a copy of the case challan, the next hearing will be held on October 9.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Chairman PTI’s lawyer Salman Safdar said that the official secret act is a very serious charge, the arrest and remand of Chairman PTI was kept secret in this case, and now the trial is also being kept secret.

The lawyer further said the trial should be done in front of the public. He added that there is a very small room where the trial is being conducted in Jail.