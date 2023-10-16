Advertisement
Special Task Force forms to reclaim government land in Sindh

Articles
  • Director Anti-Encroachment Force chaired a meeting.
  • The cases registered against 480 land grabbers in Sindh.
  • A total of 473 land grabbers have been booked in Karachi.
KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to launch a crackdown against high-profile land grabbers across Sindh and a special task force has been formed to reclaim government and private land.
The Spokesman Anti-Encroachment Force has decided to launch a crackdown against high-profile land grabbers on the issue of grabbing government lands worth billions of rupees across Sindh.
Spokesman Anti-Encroachment Force said that a special task force has been formed to reclaim the land.
In this connection, an emergency meeting was held under the supervision of Director Anti-Encroachment Force Raja Tariq Chandio. DSP Operations Tariq Islam, AD Abdul Wahid Billu, and others attended the meeting.

The Anti-Encroachment Force said that cases have been registered against 480 land grabbers across Sindh. A total of 473 land grabbers have been booked in Karachi and 99 percent of the land grabs have been taken by the mafia.

Raja Tariq Chandio expressed his annoyance with the current situation and added that a special task force will start a crackdown soon. He said SHOs have been instructed to speed up the process to arrest the absconding accused.

According to the spokesman, the report of the weekly operations will be reviewed and no relief will be given to the land mafia.

