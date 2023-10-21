State institution should follow constitution of Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif  

Nawaz Sharif returned home after 4 years self-imposed exiled.

LAHORE: Former prime Mminister Nawaz Sharif said state institution should follow constitution of Pakistan and he offered all stakeholder to work jointly for welfare of the country.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned home after 4 years where he is now addressing a rally at Minar e Pakistan.

He also acknowledged the support and love he received from the people, emphasizing that he never harmed them and, in fact, worked tirelessly to address their issues. He expressed his deep affection for the warm reception he received and highlighted the enduring nature of this relationship.

He underlined his role in nation-building, including Pakistan’s nuclear program. He questioned why there was a pattern of separating him from the nation every few years.

He expressed regret over the baseless legal cases brought against him, as well as his brother Shehbaz, daughter Maryam, and other PML-N leaders.

Recalling the painful moment of his daughter Maryam’s arrest in front of him while he was in prison, Sharif emphasized that the agony of that experience is unforgettable. He expressed his desire for employment opportunities and prosperity in the country, hoping that every home would be filled with happiness and light.

The PML-N supremo clarified that he holds no desire for revenge in his heart, acknowledging that the wounds run deep and will take time to heal. He expressed his goodwill towards the nation, wishing for the well-being of its people.

Earlier , PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif arrived through helicopter from Lahore Airport. A helipad was built for his helicopter at Diwan Khas near the Shahi Fort.

Hamza Shehbaz drove the car and brought Nawaz Sharif to the Minar e Pakistan place.

When Nawaz Sharif reached the stage, he hugged his brother Shehbaz Sharif and received hugs from other leaders as well.

Before the official start of the meeting, the national anthem was played and later the meeting started with the recitation of the Holy Quran.