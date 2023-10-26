Suzuki Dzire latest price in Pakistan

Suzuki, the Japanese automotive giant, is set to unveil the all-new Suzuki Dzire 2023 model in Pakistan.

The sedan is poised to launch with two distinct powertrain options:

the 1.2-liter VVT petrol (manual and automatic) and the 1.3-liter DDiS diesel (manual and automatic).

As the anticipation for this new release builds, enthusiasts and potential buyers can find detailed information about the Suzuki Dzire’s price, specifications, and design details in this comprehensive guide.

Suzuki Dzire Price in Pakistan 2023 With a price tag of around 4 million Pakistani rupees, the Suzuki Dzire is competitively priced, positioning it as an accessible option for a wide range of buyers.

Advertisement

However, the availability of spare parts may pose a challenge, considering it is an imported vehicle. The car is expected to be launched in various variants, including the LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI Plus, available in both manual and automatic transmission options.

Suzuki Dzire Exterior and Features The exterior of the Suzuki Dzire showcases an elegant design, featuring a trapezium-style front grille with chrome fluting, sleek projector LED headlamps, and fog lamps integrated into the front bumper.

Notably, the sedan boasts a stylish set of 15-inch alloy rims with an 8-spoke design. The interior is equipped with an array of features, including airbags, ABS, brake assist, power door locks, rear parking sensors, and more, ensuring a safe and comfortable driving experience.

Suzuki Dzire Specifications Powered by a 1.2-liter VVT petrol engine, the Suzuki Dzire delivers robust performance with 82 bhp of power at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4200 rpm.

It boasts an impressive mileage of 20 to 22 km/h. The sedan operates with front-wheel drive and a 5-gear automatic transmission system.

Furthermore, the vehicle offers ample space for passengers and luggage, with a seating capacity for five individuals and a boot space of 378 liters.

Advertisement

Release Date and Future Updates Although no official confirmation has been provided regarding the release date of the Suzuki Dzire 2023 in Pakistan, reports suggest a potential launch in March 2023.

Stay tuned to this page for the latest updates on the confirmed launch date and final pricing details of the Suzuki Dzire in Pakistan.

Also Read Installment Plan For Suzuki WagonR 2023 In the ever-evolving world of automobiles, Suzuki's WagonR stands out as a...