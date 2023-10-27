The Suzuki Kizashi, a mid-size car manufactured by the Japanese automaker Suzuki, is currently available in Pakistan.

The car is imported as a completely Built-up unit with no plans for local manufacturing.

Powered by a 2.4L four-cylinder engine producing 185 HP and 170-pound feet of torque, the Suzuki Kizashi 2023 offers a sleek design and an elegant outlook.

The price of the Suzuki Kizashi in Pakistan for the year 2023 is approximately PKR 5,000,000, subject to variations due to it being an imported car.

Suzuki Kizashi Interior

The Suzuki Kizashi offers front-wheel drive as standard, with an optional all-wheel drive.

The interior boasts impressive standard equipment on the base model, including keyless entry, full power accessories, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a USB/iPod interface.

Additional features such as power seats, a sunroof, leather upholstery, steering wheel shift paddles, and Bluetooth are available as well.

Suzuki Kizashi Features

The key features of the Suzuki Kizashi include a newly available navigation and entertainment system, a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, manual or automatic transmission options, and the availability of all-wheel drive. Standard keyless entry is also included.

Suzuki Kizashi Specs

The specifications of the Suzuki Kizashi encompass details such as its dimensions and weights, fuel economy, wheels and tires, transmission, engine specifications, capacities, suspensions, brakes, and performance.

With its 2.4L four-cylinder engine, the car offers a displacement of 2393 cc, engine power of 178 hp @ 6500 RPM, and a torque of 230 Nm @ 4000 RPM, among other specifications.

Suzuki Kizashi Price in Pakistan 2023

The Suzuki Kizashi Price in Pakistan 2023 has seen a slight increase this year, making it a noteworthy option in the mid-size car segment.

