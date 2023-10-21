Suzuki WagonR’s latest price in Pakistan, 2023

The Suzuki WagonR has gained significant popularity in Pakistan for its exceptional fuel efficiency and user-friendly driving features, making it the go-to option for city commuting.

Despite numerous alternatives, the WagonR continues to dominate the market as one of the best-selling models from Japanese automakers.

Key Features and Design:

With an imposing, distant, sloping stance and a unique tall boy design, the WagonR appeals to individuals of all ages and genders.

Its K-series engine not only ensures remarkable fuel efficiency but also guarantees a smooth, noiseless, and powerful driving experience.

Advertisement

Moreover, its compact size, contemporary interior, and adaptable design have solidified its reputation as a budget-friendly and versatile choice for Pakistani consumers, perfectly suited for the country’s bustling infrastructure and congested traffic conditions.

Latest Prices and Variants:

The Suzuki WagonR is available in three variants in Pakistan. The VXR variant comes at Rs3.214 million, while the VXL model, witnessing a recent price surge of Rs164,000, is priced at Rs3.412 million. The top-of-the-line WagonR AGS is available at Rs3.741 million.

Available color options:

Buyers can choose from an array of attractive colors, including Pearl Red, Graphite Grey, Pearl Black, Sandy Beige, Silky Silver, and Solid White.

Also Read Pak Suzuki Posts Rs. 3.8 Billion Profit for Q3 2023 Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited has reported a significant turnaround with a...