The King’s Safety: Shah Rukh Khan Upped To Y+ Security Due To Threats

Shah Rukh Khan has allegedly been given Y+ security protection.

SRK will get 11 security professionals.

The actor will pay for the cost of his protection.

In light of potential threats to him, Shah Rukh Khan, who last year gave audiences the blockbusters Jawan and Pathaan back-to-back, has allegedly been given Y+ security protection. According to a report, Shah Rukh Khan’s security cover in Maharashtra has been elevated to Y+ category due to “imminent and probable” threats against the actor. Although the security detail was verified by police sources in Mumbai, the reports claim that they would not discuss the specific nature of the threat that SRK is facing.

The Maharashtra State Intelligence Department (SID), according to sources, instructed all of the state’s police commissioners, district police, and special protection units (SPUs) on October 5 to provide Shah Rukh Khan “Y+ with an escort scale of security with immediate effect” According to police sources who spoke with the news outlet, the decision to give Y+ security detail was made during a recent high-committee meeting when threats to Shah Rukh Khan’s safety were discussed.

SRK will get 11 security professionals for the security detail, including 6 commandos, 4 police officers, and a traffic control car. The police officers would be stationed at Shah Rukh’s Mumbai residence Mannat, according to a police source. The actor will fund the cost of his protection, and it will remain in place up to the next high-level committee’s recommendation and conclusion.

According to a news source, Shah Rukh Khan was given Y+ security as a result of danger perception following this year’s two hit films, Jawan and Pathaan. According to a notice from Dilip Sawant, special IGP for VIP security, “In view of the recent imminent and probable threats to Shah Rukh Khan, cine actor, all unit commanders are requested to provide him Y+ with escort scale of security on payment basis, with immediate effect till the next high-level committee recommendation and review committee decision, during his visit/engagements and stay in your jurisdiction to avoid any untoward incident.”

Earlier, in November 2022, after he reportedly got threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s security cover was also increased to Y+ category.

