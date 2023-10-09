Honda CB 150F latest price in Pakistan – October 2023
In Pakistan's vibrant motorcycle market, Honda has been a trusted name for...
For passionate motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan, the Honda CG 125 remains the ultimate choice due to its exceptional quality and performance, despite the escalating bike prices in the country. With more than a million monthly searches dedicated to the Honda 125.
it is evident that this iconic motorcycle holds a special place in the hearts of many. Now, let’s delve into the latest updates on the Honda CG 125 for October 2023.
Exciting news for motorcycle enthusiasts! The Honda CG 125 2024 model is now available for purchase.
Whether you’re an experienced rider or a newcomer, here’s what you need to know about the latest model before you make your decision.
The new Honda CG 125 2024 is equipped with Euro 2 engine technology capable of delivering 11 horsepower. The design has been refreshed with attractive stickers and a range of color options to delight fans.
The motorcycle’s fuel consumption system utilizes direct injection technology, ensuring outstanding performance with a mileage of 30-35 km/liter.
The 2024 Honda CG 125 features an upgraded 12-volt battery, replacing the previous 6-volt version. This higher-capacity battery not only powers the lights and indicators more effectively but also makes kick-starting the motorcycle smoother.
Riders can look forward to a stylish and comfortable seat that offers an improved riding experience. Vibration levels have been reduced when navigating challenging terrains, and the Euro 2 technology enhances the engine’s sound quality.
In 2020, Honda introduced a special edition variant of the CG 125, and it continues to be available in 2024. This version includes a tachometer and a fuel gauge display, allowing you to easily monitor your remaining fuel.
Additionally, the special edition features a smokeless engine, contributing to a cleaner environment, and comes equipped with a five-speed gearbox, just as it did in its inaugural year.
Honda has a tradition of updating stickers annually to refresh the motorcycle’s look and feel.
The 2024 Honda CG 125 showcases a revamped sticker design characterized by bold colors and shading that give the beloved 125cc bike a more enhanced and aggressive appearance.
Here’s a summary of the essential features of the Honda CG 125 Euro 2:
Euro 2 technology
Improved valve set and tappet assembly
Improved Rocker Arms and Cam Assembly
Black-colored silencer with chrome-plated guard
New Graphics
Comfortable Seat with Rear Grip
A Beautiful New Petrol Tank with Graphics
Intense 4-Stroke Smokeless Engine
Stylish Speedometer with Economy Zone
Elegant Front Light
Unique Shape for Back Light
New Tachometer with Fuel Gauge
For detailed specifications, please refer to the following:
Engine: 4-Stroke OHV Air-Cooled
Bore & Stroke: 56.5 x 49.5 mm
Starting: Kick Start
Final Drive: Roller Chain
Transmission: 4 Speed Constant Mesh
Dimension (LxWxH): 1912 x 735 x 1026 mm
Seat Height: 764 mm
Ground Clearance: 132 mm
Petrol Capacity: 9.2 Liters (Reserve: 2 Liters)
Wheel Base: 1204 mm
Tire at Front: 2.50–18 (4 PR)
Tire at Back: 3.00–17 (6 PR)
Suspension Front: Telescopic Fork, 103 mm Travel
Suspension Back: Swing Arm, 68 mm Travel
Dry Weight: 100kg
The price of the Honda CG 125 Euro 2 for October 2023 is PKR 234,900. However, please note that market demand and availability at authorized dealerships may influence potential price changes.
The Honda CG 125 continues to stand as one of Pakistan’s most successful and beloved motorcycles, upholding its high-quality standards and performance throughout the years.
Even in a fiercely competitive market, the CG 125’s popularity and demand ensure its enduring resale value. For those who prioritize quality and performance, the Honda CG 125 remains the top choice in the realm of motorcycles.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
