The ‘Usman Mukhtar Effect’: A Curious Debate Over His ‘Special Powers’

Usman Mukhtar and Kubra Khan are engaged in a funny social media argument.

Usman appears to have been lucky for his co-actors.

Memes claim that whoever is single should do one drama with Usman.

Famous Pakistani actors Usman Mukhtar and Kubra Khan are engaged in a heated social media argument regarding their “special powers.”

Usman Mukhtar, Pakistan’s heartthrob, appears to have been lucky for his co-actors since almost everyone who worked with him got married.

Mahira Khan just got married, proving that Usman is a fortunate charm for her.

The internet is full of memes claiming that whoever is single should do one drama series alongside Usman Mukhtar and the next number will be yours.

This list contains well-known Pakistani actresses. However, Kubra Khan couldn’t take it and threw a wrench in Usman Mukhar’s match-making “supernatural” skills.

In the most recent turn of events, Beautiful Pakistani actress Kubra Khan posted this meme to his Instagram account and sarcastically wrote: “I have broken this curse. You are welcome Usman. Jisko koi curse break krwani ho vo mere sath kaam karay.”

Usman Mukhtar, a well-known actor, responded by resharing Kubra’s story on his Instagram account and adding: “Don’t underestimate my powers Kubra. Ushna Shah worked with me got married. Sanam Saeed worked with me got married. Madiha Imam worked with me got married.”

While fans informed Kubra Khan that you did not marry him in the show. This is not how things operate. To be married in real life, you must first marry in drama. It only works for those who marry him in the drama.

Usman Mukhtar is a Pakistani actor, director, producer, and cinematographer who has worked in hit successful serials.

