Top 10 September 2023 Motorcycle Sales

Top 10 Motorcycles:

September 2023 Month-on-Month Trends: Hero Splendor, Honda Shine, and Bajaj Pulsar exhibit notable growth, while Hero Passion and Royal Enfield Classic 350 face minor setbacks.

TVS Apache makes a significant recovery with 41.94% month-on-month growth.

Hero Splendor: Retains Market Lead with 9.99% Year-on-Year Growth, gaining 29,043 units.

Honda Shine: Achieves Strong 11.26% Year-on-Year Growth, indicating consistent quality and trust.

Bajaj Pulsar shows a solid 14.40% year-on-year growth, reflecting its popularity among biking enthusiasts.

Hero HF Deluxe witnesses a 10.13% year-on-year dip, suggesting changing consumer preferences or increased competition.

TVS Raider: Surprises with a Massive 123.99% Year-on-Year Growth, attributed to effective brand strategies and product appeal

Bajaj Platina struggles with a significant 33.73% year-on-year drop, raising concerns about market positioning.

Hero Passion: Maintains Stability with a Marginal 0.34% Year-on-Year Growth, despite minor challenges.

TVS Apache Faces a Steep 37.67% Year-on-year decline, signaling the need for a closer look at market strategies.

Royal Enfield Classic 350: Experiences a Slight 5.69% Year-on-Year Decline, Maintaining a Stable Market Presence

In summary, September 2023 showcases the dynamic nature of the Indian motorcycle market, with stalwarts like Hero Splendor and Honda Shine maintaining their positions while the TVS Raider emerges as a strong contender.

