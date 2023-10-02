Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 has maintained its position as one of Toyota’s best-selling cars, known for its winning combination of comfort, sleek design, and solid performance.

Buyers favor the Corolla Altis 1.6 for its renowned longevity, providing peace of mind to owners. Its exceptional fuel efficiency makes it an economical choice for daily commutes and long journeys, saving both money and the environment.

What’s more, the Corolla holds its value well in the used car market, making it a wise investment for those considering future resale. The spacious interior and comfortable ride, thanks to its 1600cc engine, add to its appeal.

Having evolved through many generations, the Corolla has earned its reputation for decent performance, modern features, and contemporary design.

The 11th generation, currently offered by Toyota Indus Motor Company Limited in Pakistan, continues this tradition of excellence. With hundreds of thousands of units sold over the years, the Corolla Altis 1.6 remains a beloved choice among car enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Toyota Corolla price in Pakistan – October 2023

Toyota Corolla variants Price Toyota Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6 Rs 6,182,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Rs 6,782,000 Toyota Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8 Rs 7,132,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition PKR 7,442,000 Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Interior PKR 7,772,000 Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior PKR 7,812,000

Also Read Toyota Yaris latest price in Pakistan & detailed Indus Motor Company introduced the Toyota Yaris in 2020 to the Pakistani...