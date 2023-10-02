Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Advertisement

The Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 has maintained its position as one of Toyota’s best-selling cars, known for its winning combination of comfort, sleek design, and solid performance.

Buyers favor the Corolla Altis 1.6 for its renowned longevity, providing peace of mind to owners. Its exceptional fuel efficiency makes it an economical choice for daily commutes and long journeys, saving both money and the environment.

What’s more, the Corolla holds its value well in the used car market, making it a wise investment for those considering future resale. The spacious interior and comfortable ride, thanks to its 1600cc engine, add to its appeal.

Having evolved through many generations, the Corolla has earned its reputation for decent performance, modern features, and contemporary design.

The 11th generation, currently offered by Toyota Indus Motor Company Limited in Pakistan, continues this tradition of excellence. With hundreds of thousands of units sold over the years, the Corolla Altis 1.6 remains a beloved choice among car enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Toyota Corolla price in Pakistan – October 2023

Toyota Corolla variantsPrice               
Toyota Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6Rs 6,182,000
Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-iRs 6,782,000
Toyota Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8Rs 7,132,000
Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special EditionPKR 7,442,000
Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige InteriorPKR 7,772,000
Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black InteriorPKR 7,812,000

Also Read

Toyota Yaris latest price in Pakistan & detailed
Toyota Yaris latest price in Pakistan & detailed

Indus Motor Company introduced the Toyota Yaris in 2020 to the Pakistani...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story