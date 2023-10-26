Toyota Corolla X in Pakistan in 2023 October

Toyota has discontinued the production of XLI and GLI models and introduced the all-new Toyota Corolla X.

The Toyota Corolla X price in Pakistan in 2023 has witnessed an increase this year owing to its advanced features and enhanced design.

The updated design aims to offer a more athletic look compared to its previous versions, incorporating sharper lines and contemporary technology.

Toyota Corolla X Price in Pakistan 2023 The latest Toyota Corolla X comes in several variants, each varying in price. The models and their respective prices are as follows:

X M/T 1.6: PKR 5,969,000

X CVT-I 1.6: PKR 6,559,000

X CVT-I 1.8: PKR 6,889,000

X CVT-I SE: PKR 7,189,000

Altis Grande Beige: PKR 7,509,000

Altis Grande Black: PKR 7,549,000

Toyota Corolla X Booking Price and Delivery Time in Pakistan The booking price of the Toyota Corolla X in Pakistan starts at PKR 2.5 million, varying according to the chosen variant.

The delivery time for the Toyota Corolla X is currently estimated to be around 3 months, with efforts made to ensure delivery within 2 months.

Customers are advised to inquire about the specific booking prices and delivery times for their preferred variant at the Toyota showroom.

Toyota Corolla X Specifications The Toyota Corolla X is equipped with two different four-cylinder engines that can be paired with different transmissions.

The car’s rounded exterior design is complemented by a small grille and sizable lower air intake, while the interior boasts a well-structured dashboard and a range of features, including audio jacks, USB ports, Bluetooth, HD radio, and navigation. The safety features include airbags, vehicle stability control, traction control, and rear camera systems.



Toyota Corolla X Fuel Average and Tank Capacity The Toyota Corolla X delivers a fuel mileage of 12 to 14 km per liter, with a fuel tank capacity of 55 liters, allowing for substantial driving distances without frequent refueling.

How to Book a Toyota Corolla in Pakistan and Delivery Time To book a Toyota Corolla in Pakistan, interested individuals can visit an official Toyota showroom, where company representatives will guide them through the booking process.

The delivery time for the Toyota Corolla in Pakistan is currently estimated to be between 6 and 7 months, as stated by online sources.

It’s advisable to inquire about specific documentation requirements for booking, particularly for individuals with disabilities.

