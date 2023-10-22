Toyota Unveils introduced the New Hilux GR Sport II

Toyota has introduced the new Hilux GR Sport II, a vehicle specifically tailored for global markets, slated to hit the market in 2024.

This latest version of the GR Sport model builds upon the Hilux’s triumphant performance at the Dakar Rally and boasts unparalleled towing and payload capabilities within its class, standing at an impressive 3,500 kg and 1,000 kg, respectively.

Notable enhancements include a broader track, improved stability, reduced noise levels, and upgraded suspension and brakes to ensure a more comfortable driving experience.

Under its exterior, the Hilux GR Sport II is equipped with a robust 2.8-liter turbodiesel engine generating 204 hp and 500 Nm of torque, mated to a seamless 6-speed automatic transmission.

Externally, the vehicle flaunts distinctive design elements such as a striking black grille, sidestep, mirrors, and GR SPORT logos. It also features eye-catching red coil springs, sleek black overfenders, and stylish 17-inch black alloy wheels.

Advertisement

Stepping inside the cabin, drivers will appreciate the sporty red accents, GR-branded suede and leather sport seats, and the Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system featuring an 8-inch touchscreen display.

Technical upgrades encompass a new monotube suspension system, larger front and rear disc brakes, an improved approach angle, and heightened ground clearance, collectively contributing to a smoother and more stable driving experience.

Overall, the Hilux GR Sport II delivers a comprehensive package of enhancements tailored for adventure-seeking drivers and loyal fans of the Hilux brand.

Also Read Toyota Vitz latest Price in Pakistan & Features – Oct 2023 In the realm of compact cars, the Toyota Vitz has established itself...